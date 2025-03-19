Local leader Fahim Khan arrested in connection with Nagpur violence

One person has been arrested in connection with the Nagpur violence on Wednesday, the police said. He has been remanded to custody until March 21.

The arrested has been identified as Fahim Shamim Khan, a local leader of the Minorities Democratic Party (MDP), IndiaToday reported.

Prior to the arrest, police released Khan's photograph, and a video emerged showing him allegedly delivering an inflammatory speech just before the violence erupted.

On Wednesday, police said that the law and order situation in Nagpur, which was rocked by violence on Monday night, is under control but a curfew continues in many sensitive areas of the city.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal said the situation will be reviewed in the afternoon.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in the Mahal area on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence.