Nagpur violence key accused booked for sedition; ASI puts tin sheets around Aurangzeb's tomb

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Police have booked Fahim Khan, key accused in the Nagpur violence, and five others on charges of sedition and spreading misinformation on social media, officials said on Thursday, adding that curfew was lifted or relaxed in parts of the city three days after the violence.
Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, a Barelvi sect cleric, wrote to Union home minister Amit Shah, seeking a ban on the film 'Chhava', alleging it was inciting communal tensions and was directly responsible for the Nagpur violence.
Amid demand from right-wing organisations that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad in Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar district be removed, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has put up tin sheets on two sides of the 18th century structure.
The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), as per the directive of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration, has put up tin sheets on two sides of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad, an official said.
The tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night, a local official said.
A circular fence will also be installed around the tomb, an official said.
"The green net covering two sides of the tomb was in bad shape, and the structure was visible to those visiting the nearby Khwaja Syed Zainuddin Chishti grave. So we have installed tin sheets," he told PTI.
A protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence in Nagpur on Monday.
The 17th century Mughal emperor is in focus in the aftermath of the success of the Hindi language film `Chhaava' on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, second ruler of the Maratha state, who was brutally executed on Aurangzeb's orders.