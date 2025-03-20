Nagpur violence key accused booked for sedition; ASI puts tin sheets around Aurangzeb's tomb

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI), as per the directive of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration, has put up tin sheets on two sides of Aurangzeb's tomb at Khultabad, an official said.

The tin sheets and wire fencing were put up on two sides of the structure on Wednesday night, a local official said.

A circular fence will also be installed around the tomb, an official said.

"The green net covering two sides of the tomb was in bad shape, and the structure was visible to those visiting the nearby Khwaja Syed Zainuddin Chishti grave. So we have installed tin sheets," he told PTI.

A protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal seeking the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb led to violence in Nagpur on Monday.

The 17th century Mughal emperor is in focus in the aftermath of the success of the Hindi language film `Chhaava' on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, second ruler of the Maratha state, who was brutally executed on Aurangzeb's orders.