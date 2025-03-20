Nagpur violence: Cyber cell identifies over 140 online posts with objectionable content

MUMBAI: In the wake of the Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Cyber department has identified more than 140 posts and videos containing objectionable contents across social media platforms aimed at inciting communal unrest, officials said.

These videos and posts were found uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube, an official said on Wednesday.

Notices have been issued under section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology (IT) Act 2000 to facilitate the immediate take-down of such content, he said.

Additionally, notices have also been served under section 94 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to uncover the real identities of the individuals operating these accounts.

The Maharashtra Cyber, in coordination with the Nagpur City Cyber police station, has identified multiple social media accounts engaged in disseminating objectionable content concerning the Nagpur riots which took place on Monday.