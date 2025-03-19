Nagpur violence: CM Fadnavis asks ministers to refrain from making controversial statements
MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis reportedly called on the BJP ministers to refrain from making communal remarks over Nagpur violence.
35 police personnel including three DCP officials and five people were injured in the violence.
Sources revealed that Fadnavis had asked his ministers to maintain peace in Nagpur and across Maharashtra citing its necessity for the 'development' of the State.
The ministers were reportedly warned not to make any comment that will incite the violence and disturb the social harmony and peace in state.
He even asked BJP minister Nitesh Rane not to pass any comment that will trigger riot and violence.
Speaking with the media, BJP minister Nitesh Rane said that the journalists need not worry about his relationship with the party leader. Meanwhile, RSS functionary Sunil Ambedkar commenting on Nagpur violence said that the Mughal emperor Auranzeb tomb controversy is not relevant today.
He said RSS did not support any kind of violence as it was not good for the health of the society. "Police have taken the cognisance of this issue and they are investigating it in detail," Ambedkar added.
BJP MLA Sudhir Mungatiwar said that the violence is not good for a healthy society.
Opposition leaders welcomed the stance of RSS and chief minister Fadnavis' decision of asking his ministers to refrain from making communal statements.
"Controversial BJP minister Nitesh Rane will not dare to make any disturbing statements without the blessing of the top leaders of the BJP. Mr Rane has solid tacit support, and therefore he has been making provocative statements," said Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar.
"He has made a series of controversial statements disturbing the communal harmony during the last several days but no action was taken against him. Rane's resignation was demanded outside the state assembly and on the floor of the House. The chief minister rather than sacking him, protected and supported him. Now, it is high time to take action against such motormouth and set an example for others," said Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar.
Senior Congress leaders said that they have no love for Aurangzeb and are very much in support of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Sambhaji's ideology as kings were not for 'religion' but for 'common people' to expand regime.
"In Nagpur, the violence erupted because VHP and Bajrang Dal people burned clothes -- Chadar -- that were inscribed with prophet Mohamed's name. Muslim or any person from any religion can tolerate anything but not insult of God. People should be cautious over the material they are using for the protest. They should not hurt anyone's sentiments," a leader requesting anonymity said.