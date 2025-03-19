Nagpur violence: CM Fadnavis asks ministers to refrain from making controversial statements

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis reportedly called on the BJP ministers to refrain from making communal remarks over Nagpur violence.

35 police personnel including three DCP officials and five people were injured in the violence.

Sources revealed that Fadnavis had asked his ministers to maintain peace in Nagpur and across Maharashtra citing its necessity for the 'development' of the State.

The ministers were reportedly warned not to make any comment that will incite the violence and disturb the social harmony and peace in state.

He even asked BJP minister Nitesh Rane not to pass any comment that will trigger riot and violence.

Speaking with the media, BJP minister Nitesh Rane said that the journalists need not worry about his relationship with the party leader. Meanwhile, RSS functionary Sunil Ambedkar commenting on Nagpur violence said that the Mughal emperor Auranzeb tomb controversy is not relevant today.