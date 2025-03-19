Eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal members surrender to police in Nagpur violence case

Eight members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal voluntarily surrendered to the Kotwali police on Wednesday in connection with the Nagpur violence case.

The Nagpur police had previously filed FIRs against them for allegedly offending religious sentiments.

These arrests were linked to their involvement in a protest calling for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad.

Following their surrender, the police took the accused into custody and presented them before the court.