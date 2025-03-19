Eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal members surrender to police in Nagpur violence case

Eight members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal voluntarily surrendered to the Kotwali police on Wednesday in connection with the Nagpur violence case.
The Nagpur police had previously filed FIRs against them for allegedly offending religious sentiments.
These arrests were linked to their involvement in a protest calling for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Sambhajinagar, formerly known as Aurangabad.
Following their surrender, the police took the accused into custody and presented them before the court.
Earlier in the day, police arrested a Minorities Democratic Party' leader Fahim Shamim Khan for his alleged involvement in the violence. He was remanded to custody until March 21.
He had been arrested for allegedly leading a protest outside a Nagpur police station on Monday after VHP workers staged an agitation for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, which triggered violence.
Khan's name is mentioned along with that of 50 others in one of six FIRs registered so far in connection with the violent clashes that left several police personnel injured.
Police are investigating whether Khan played any role in instigating the riots, an official said on Wednesday.
Violence had erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in the Mahal area on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence.