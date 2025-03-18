CM Fadnavis says Nagpur violence premeditated, 'Chhava' film fueled public anger

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has blamed the Bollywood movie 'Chhava' for the violence that erupted in Nagpur on Monday night, which left 33 police personnel, including three DCP-level officers, and five civilians injured.
Fadnavis said that after the release of the movie, people in Maharashtra and beyond became aware of how Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally killed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
He claimed the film had heightened anger against Aurangzeb.
“I do not want to blame or criticise any movie, but due to 'Chhava', people’s sentiments have been charged up. People are also expressing their anger against Aurangzeb. Despite this, we must maintain law and order in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.
He urged people to remain peaceful to ensure the state's development.
“We have to restrain ourselves and not take the law into our hands. We will not spare anyone who has attacked the police. In this violence, 33 police officers, including three DCP-level officials, and five civilians were injured. Two JCBs and motorbikes were also burned and damaged. We will not spare anyone who incited or participated in the violence,” he said.
The chief minister also alleged that the violence was premeditated.
“Police recovered a tempo full of stones and weapons. In the morning, after skirmishes, the situation was under control, but by evening, things escalated. This shows the violence was preplanned,” Fadnavis said.
The opposition has blamed the MahaYuti government for provoking the unrest by revisiting the 400-year-old issue of Aurangzeb’s tomb.
Congress Legislative Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar accused BJP ministers of making inflammatory statements over the last 15 days, causing enmity between communities.
“Maintaining law and order is the responsibility of the incumbent government, but here, the government and its ministers are encouraging the violence that burned Nagpur and tarnished the image of a progressive and secular Maharashtra,” Wadettiwar said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised Fadnavis for deflecting responsibility onto a Bollywood film. “By blaming 'Chhava' for the Nagpur violence, Fadnavis is shrugging off his responsibility. He is the home minister and hails from Nagpur, so he must have been aware of what was going to happen. Despite that, he did not prevent or contain the violence,” Raut said.
He further alleged that the BJP and its leaders were attempting to incite communal riots to divert attention from real issues. “Peace-loving people must come together to maintain law and order in the state,” he added.