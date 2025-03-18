CM Fadnavis says Nagpur violence premeditated, 'Chhava' film fueled public anger

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has blamed the Bollywood movie 'Chhava' for the violence that erupted in Nagpur on Monday night, which left 33 police personnel, including three DCP-level officers, and five civilians injured.

Fadnavis said that after the release of the movie, people in Maharashtra and beyond became aware of how Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was brutally killed by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

He claimed the film had heightened anger against Aurangzeb.

“I do not want to blame or criticise any movie, but due to 'Chhava', people’s sentiments have been charged up. People are also expressing their anger against Aurangzeb. Despite this, we must maintain law and order in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said.

He urged people to remain peaceful to ensure the state's development.

“We have to restrain ourselves and not take the law into our hands. We will not spare anyone who has attacked the police. In this violence, 33 police officers, including three DCP-level officials, and five civilians were injured. Two JCBs and motorbikes were also burned and damaged. We will not spare anyone who incited or participated in the violence,” he said.