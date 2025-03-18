Over 50 arrested as curfew imposed in Nagpur after violence; Mayawati, Sena (UBT) slam Fadnavis government

More than 50 persons have been taken into custody and five FIRs registered in connection with the violence, police commissioner Ravinder Singal said.

While briefing reporters, Singal said, "The police have taken more than 50 persons into custody and registered five FIRs at various police stations in connection with the violence.

As many as 34 police personnel and five other persons suffered injuries, District Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Tuesday.

Two of the injured persons were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in a hospital here, Bawankule told reporters at the Nagpur airport, as he arrived here to review the situation following the incident on Monday.

"Five citizens were also injured. Out of them, two are in the ICU and three were discharged in the morning," he said.

Besides, 45 vehicles were also vandalised during the violence, the minister said, and appealed to members of all the communities to maintain peace in the city and not support any anti-social elements.

Strict action will be taken against those who perpetrated the violence, he said.

Bawankule said he will meet the Nagpur police commissioner and district collector and conduct a review of the entire incident.

"I have been been directed by the chief minister for the same," he said.