Police clash with protesters in Nagpur amid rumours of burning of holy book; nine hurt, 15 arrested

NAGPUR: Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb, leaving six persons and three policemen injured, officials said.

Police arrested 15 persons during combing operations in various localities in the Mahal area.

Earlier, police fired tear gas shells and resorted to cane-charge to disperse the mob in Mahal, which houses RSS headquarters.

Violence also reportedly spread to Kotwali and Ganeshpeth in the late afternoon, officials said.

DCP Niketan Kadam was seriously injured during a combing operation, while two other cops also sustained injuries.

Officials said the Chitnish Park to Shukrawari Talao road belt was most affected by violence as per the preliminary information, where some four-wheelers were set afire by rioters.

Stones were also thrown at the homes of residents.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari, have appealed for peace and harmony in the wake of the violence.

According to police, the trouble began late afternoon shortly after Bajrang Dal members demonstrated near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Mahal area.

Police said rumours spread that the Quran was burnt during the agitation.

Videos of the Bajrang Dal demonstration quickly went viral on social media, leading to outrage among members of the Muslim community.

A complaint was lodged at Ganeshpeth police station in the evening alleging the burning of the holy book.

Following the complaint, a large number of Muslim community members started gathering in various parts of Mahal area, police said.