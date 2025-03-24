Centre to introduce standardised hospital billing format to ensure transparency

NEW DELHI: The Centre will soon release a standardised format for hospital bills applicable to all clinical establishments, including hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres. The format will require them to provide a clear and itemised breakdown of all charges incurred by the patient to ensure greater transparency and uniformity.
If the draft being formulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) after it initiated the process last year to standardise and enhance transparency in the billing process at all healthcare centres, gets approval, it is likely to make hospital treatment more consumer centric.
The standard being developed by BIS and the Union health ministry, in consultation with healthcare sector experts, patient advocacy groups and other stakeholders, will help patients get itemised details for all consumables, services, medical facilities, etc.
The draft also prescribes mandatory and optional elements to be included in hospital bills issued by healthcare facilities nationwide.
According to a top health ministry official, a standardised framework for hospital billing has become imperative. “The aim of standardising billing formats across all healthcare facilities is to promote uniformity and reduce discrepancy in billing practices,” the official told this newspaper.
“By implementing the standard, healthcare providers can enhance patient trust, reduce billing-related grievances, and contribute to a more transparent and efficient healthcare ecosystem,” another official privy to the development said.
The BIS, which comes under the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, set the ball rolling after a survey by LocalCircles, a community social media platform, found that many patients complained about not getting itemised details for consumables, services, and facilities, in their hospital bills. At the same time, many indicated that no details about the charges were mentioned in the bill.
Last year, the Supreme Court also pulled up the Centre for its apparent failure to specify a range of prices that private hospitals and clinical establishments can charge for various treatments and procedures.
In recent years, there have been widespread concerns about lack of uniformity and clarity in hospital billing practices, leading to confusion, disputes, and lack of accountability. “To address these challenges and to promote a patient-centric approach, the need for a standardised framework for hospital billing has become imperative,” officials added.
Apart from ensuring transparency in billing practices by mandating clear and detailed disclosure of all charges incurred by patients, the move also aims to provide a clear and itemised breakdown of charges to enable patients to understand the costs associated with their treatment.
A standardised format will facilitate easy understanding for patients and stakeholders by adopting a consistent and user-friendly format.
The idea is also to ensure that every healthcare facility adheres to the same level of accountability and clarity.
According to official sources, summary of charges will include a clear and itemised breakdown of all charges like per day rent, type of room, charges for doctors and specialist consultations, surgery charges, surgeon fees, anaesthesia charges, operation theatre charges, list of all diagnostic tests and their charges, list of medicines dispensed, their quantity, price, batch number and expiry date, medical consumables and disposables, items such as syringes, gloves, catheters, etc., their quantity, price, batch number and expiry date and nursing charges.
Optional elements are likely to be at hospital’s discretion and may include details like names, designation of attending doctors, breakdown of surgery/procedure charges, concessions, emergency contact details, blood group, or other relevant medical information, and discounts or concessions.
The standard is also likely to emphasise that medical bills be easily readable, in a large font, generated in English and/or a local or regional language.