Centre to introduce standardised hospital billing format to ensure transparency

NEW DELHI: The Centre will soon release a standardised format for hospital bills applicable to all clinical establishments, including hospitals, nursing homes, and diagnostic centres. The format will require them to provide a clear and itemised breakdown of all charges incurred by the patient to ensure greater transparency and uniformity.

If the draft being formulated by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) after it initiated the process last year to standardise and enhance transparency in the billing process at all healthcare centres, gets approval, it is likely to make hospital treatment more consumer centric.

The standard being developed by BIS and the Union health ministry, in consultation with healthcare sector experts, patient advocacy groups and other stakeholders, will help patients get itemised details for all consumables, services, medical facilities, etc.

The draft also prescribes mandatory and optional elements to be included in hospital bills issued by healthcare facilities nationwide.

According to a top health ministry official, a standardised framework for hospital billing has become imperative. “The aim of standardising billing formats across all healthcare facilities is to promote uniformity and reduce discrepancy in billing practices,” the official told this newspaper.

“By implementing the standard, healthcare providers can enhance patient trust, reduce billing-related grievances, and contribute to a more transparent and efficient healthcare ecosystem,” another official privy to the development said.