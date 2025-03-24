Chhattisgarh Assembly never witnessed use of Marshal, sets high democratic traditions: President Murmu

RAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu praised the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha for establishing virtuous standards of 'democratic traditions' in the House that has never seen the use of force by Marshals during the last 25 years.

While gracing the occasion of the silver jubilee celebration of the state Legislative Assembly in Raipur, the President said, “I feel delighted that Chhattisgarh has presented a distinct ideal example regarding the conduct of the House not just for the country but the entire democratic world."

"I can tell from my experience that it’s a Saubhagya (good fortune) as an MLA to deliver one’s responsibility inspired and committed to serving the people," she added.

The President said the task of bringing the members of the Maoists into the mainstream of society has reached the final and decisive phase.

“I am told that the people in the Naxal-affected region want to move ahead on the path of development. Soon the state will succeed in getting rid of Maoist menace", she averred.

Expressing delight at the elected figure of 19 women MLAs in the 90-member Assembly in the state having a better sex ratio at 991, she urged the women legislators to encourage other women working in different sectors and strengthen them in their professions.