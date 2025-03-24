Chhattisgarh Assembly never witnessed use of Marshal, sets high democratic traditions: President Murmu

RAIPUR: President Droupadi Murmu praised the Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha for establishing virtuous standards of 'democratic traditions' in the House that has never seen the use of force by Marshals during the last 25 years.
While gracing the occasion of the silver jubilee celebration of the state Legislative Assembly in Raipur, the President said, “I feel delighted that Chhattisgarh has presented a distinct ideal example regarding the conduct of the House not just for the country but the entire democratic world."
"I can tell from my experience that it’s a Saubhagya (good fortune) as an MLA to deliver one’s responsibility inspired and committed to serving the people," she added.
The President said the task of bringing the members of the Maoists into the mainstream of society has reached the final and decisive phase.
“I am told that the people in the Naxal-affected region want to move ahead on the path of development. Soon the state will succeed in getting rid of Maoist menace", she averred.
Expressing delight at the elected figure of 19 women MLAs in the 90-member Assembly in the state having a better sex ratio at 991, she urged the women legislators to encourage other women working in different sectors and strengthen them in their professions.
“When every woman empowers each other then our society will become stronger and more sensitive. There should be efforts to further increase the number of women members in the House”, said the President.
She acclaimed Chhattisgarh as a state rich in natural and mineral resources but felt that the onus is on the policymakers to strike a right balance between development and nature.
“While advancing with modern development you need to ensure the conservation of the environment. All segments of society should be incorporated in the journey of modern development and growth”, she opined.
Speaker Dr Raman Singh informed the House that President Murmu is the third after Bharat Ratna APJ Abdul Kalam and Pratibha Devisingh Patil to address the Chhattisgarh Assembly.
“I take pride in being present on all three occasions,” Singh said.
President Murmu also commended the state Assembly as most of the 565 bills enacted by it were inspired by ideals of ‘antyodya’, humanism and holistic development.