Din in Assam House over alleged attack on deputy speaker by Congress MLA

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly witnessed furore and a brief adjournment on March 24 after ruling BJP members alleged that deputy speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda outside the House.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged speaker Biswajit Daimary to file an FIR so that the police could investigate the incident.

"I request the Speaker to lodge an FIR as the incident took place outside the House. The police will probe it," Sarma said.

Momin, a tribal and MLA of the BJP was reportedly hospitalised.

The alleged attack is believed to be linked to an incident in the House on March 21 in which BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi had lunged at Opposition benches. He later apologised.