Din in Assam House over alleged attack on deputy speaker by Congress MLA

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly witnessed furore and a brief adjournment on March 24 after ruling BJP members alleged that deputy speaker Numal Momin was attacked by Congress MLA Nurul Huda outside the House.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged speaker Biswajit Daimary to file an FIR so that the police could investigate the incident.
"I request the Speaker to lodge an FIR as the incident took place outside the House. The police will probe it," Sarma said.
Momin, a tribal and MLA of the BJP was reportedly hospitalised.
The alleged attack is believed to be linked to an incident in the House on March 21 in which BJP MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi had lunged at Opposition benches. He later apologised.
However, the Opposition parties were not happy with how the deputy speaker handled the situation. They said he should have expelled Kurmi from the House and suspended him.
The Congress MLAs visited the Assembly on March 24 wearing black dresses, protesting Kurmi’s behaviour and demanding justice.
They also held a sit-in outside the speaker’s chamber demanding action against the BJP legislator.
A few MLAs belonging to All India United Democratic Front were seen going to Assembly carrying small-size bamboo-make fences.
A couple of them said they carried them for protection inside the House. However, they were not allowed to carry the fences beyond the main security gate.
Kurmi also tendered a public apology at state BJP chief Dilip Saikia’s direction. He has been serving as an MLA since 2006. He was with the Congress before joining the BJP in June 2021.