Exorcist rapes ailing 20-year-old woman in MP’s Rewa district; held

BHOPAL: A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman on Saturday in Khama village under Sohagi police station area of Rewa district.

The woman, ill for a month, was allegedly raped by an exorcist whom her family had enlisted to drive out an evil spirit they believed was causing her illness.

The exorcist, identified as Samrendra Singh Bhurtiya, practices in Badi Umaria village, where the woman had been taken for faith healing over the past month.

On Saturday, the exorcist visited the woman’s home in Kama village and began performing rituals. He drew a large circle and instructed the family to remain inside it while he took the ailing woman to another room for treatment.

Subsequently, Bhurtiya took the young woman into the other room and allegedly raped her on the pretext of removing evil spirits from her body.