Great Indian election money game: Rs 3,861 crore spent on five elections in 2024, data reveals

BANGALORE: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections would alone have witnessed an eye-popping expenditure of nearly Rs 1.35 lakh crores, according to a study by the Centre for Media Studies. But this was an unofficial estimate.

So, what do the official figures with the Election Commission reveal about the money parties admit to spending during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and additionally the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim?

While some of the parties have complied with the Election Commission of India's mandate of fully disclosing election expenditures, the truth remains hidden from the public eye.