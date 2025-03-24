Great Indian election money game: Rs 3,861 crore spent on five elections in 2024, data reveals

BANGALORE: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections would alone have witnessed an eye-popping expenditure of nearly Rs 1.35 lakh crores, according to a study by the Centre for Media Studies. But this was an unofficial estimate.
So, what do the official figures with the Election Commission reveal about the money parties admit to spending during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and additionally the assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim?
While some of the parties have complied with the Election Commission of India's mandate of fully disclosing election expenditures, the truth remains hidden from the public eye.
A recent study by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative -- CHRI ---based on the submissions made to the Election Commission has brought to light revelations of how political parties amassed and spent their war chests in the battle for power.
BJP dominated the spending game
According to the study of these official figures, Rs 18,742.31 crores were at the disposal of just 22 political parties for election spending.
These parties include the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Indian National Congress (INC), Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)], Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)], Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP(RV)], Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).
In all Rs 3,861.57 crores were blown up in the high-stakes game of political warfare. BJP declared the highest expenditure of Rs 1,737.68 crores, accounting for more than 45% of the total amount spent.
When it came to donations specifically, Rs 7,416.31 crores were raised, with the BJP bagging a colossal 84.5% of the total amount.
The big unanswered question
Speaking to The New Indian Express, Director CHRI, Mr Venkatesh Nayak said, "It appears that money power is important here and look at the role the media has played: Rs 992.48 crores were splurged on media advertisements, covering print, TV, and digital platforms, Rs 196.23 crores were dedicated to social media and virtual campaigns, with just seven parties disclosing such expenses, Rs 830.15 crores were spent on the extravagant travel of ‘star campaigners’ — helicopters and private jets ruled the skies, Rs 398.49 crores went into flashy banners, posters, hoardings, and promotional materials to flood every street and household."
Asked about the source of money he said, "There are many unanswered questions: At the end of the elections, a staggering Rs 14,848.46 crores remained in party coffers. Where will this surplus money go? Six political parties, including BJP, ended up with more money than they started with! How did this happen?, Several prominent parties—Communist Party of India, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Shiv Sena, and Shiromani Akali Dal—haven’t even disclosed their expenditures."
"With such astronomical figures in play, one thing is clear—elections in India are no longer just about democracy; they are a high-stakes financial battleground. As politicians revel in their multi-crore campaigns, the common voter is left wondering: where does all this money come from, and who benefits in the end?'' he asked.
The truth behind this mega-financial drama remains obscured, but one thing is certain—money, not just votes, plays a decisive role in shaping India's political destiny. Will the ECI crack down on non-compliance, or will this cycle of money power and secrecy continue unabated?