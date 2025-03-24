India expands intensified TB elimination campaign nationwide

NEW DELHI: India has expanded its intensified tuberculosis (TB) elimination campaign nationwide after the success of a 100-day screening initiative that identified over 7.19 lakh new cases, including asymptomatic ones that might have otherwise gone undetected.

The campaign, which initially covered 347 high-burden districts across 33 states and union territories, will now include all 445 districts, with aspirational districts and blocks added to the programme.

Inaugurating the World TB Day 2025 summit, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reaffirmed India's commitment to eliminating TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. "TB is not over yet," he said, announcing the expansion of the campaign.

He highlighted the role of advanced technologies such as handheld X-ray units and Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT), some of which were deployed through mobile vans (Nikshay Vahans), in breaking geographical barriers and reaching remote and underserved areas.