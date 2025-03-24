India expands intensified TB elimination campaign nationwide

NEW DELHI: India has expanded its intensified tuberculosis (TB) elimination campaign nationwide after the success of a 100-day screening initiative that identified over 7.19 lakh new cases, including asymptomatic ones that might have otherwise gone undetected.
The campaign, which initially covered 347 high-burden districts across 33 states and union territories, will now include all 445 districts, with aspirational districts and blocks added to the programme.
Inaugurating the World TB Day 2025 summit, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reaffirmed India's commitment to eliminating TB by 2025, five years ahead of the global target. "TB is not over yet," he said, announcing the expansion of the campaign.
He highlighted the role of advanced technologies such as handheld X-ray units and Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT), some of which were deployed through mobile vans (Nikshay Vahans), in breaking geographical barriers and reaching remote and underserved areas.
"This helped the campaign shatter geographical barriers and brought vital screening and diagnostic services to remote and underserved areas," Nadda said.
He noted that over 13.46 lakh Nikshay Shivirs, or community screening and awareness camps, were organised, bringing essential TB services to crores of people.
TB treatment coverage in India has risen from 59 per cent to 85 per cent, with 12.97 crore people screened. Among those diagnosed, 2.85 lakh had no symptoms and would have remained undetected without the campaign’s stratified screening strategy.
"Our TB elimination strategy is based on a ‘whole of society’ and ‘whole of government’ approach," Nadda added.
The minister also acknowledged the support of 22 line ministries, over 30,000 elected representatives, more than 5,000 MLAs, and 10,000 gram panchayats. In just 100 days, over 1,05,181 new Ni-kshay Mitras registered and distributed over 3,06,368 food baskets to TB patients and their families.
"The campaign strategically screened vulnerable populations, including asymptomatic individuals, household contacts of TB patients, those with a history of TB, undernourished individuals, and those with chronic comorbidities such as diabetes and HIV," he said.
Highlighting India’s investment in TB research, Nadda praised the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for its work. He pointed out that RT-PCR machines, originally used during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been adapted for TB screening.
Additionally, indigenous diagnostic kits developed by ICMR have reduced testing costs while improving efficiency by enabling 32 tests in a single run. Handheld X-ray machines with AI support have also played a crucial role in detecting asymptomatic TB cases.
On World TB Day, WHO South-East Asia Regional Director Saima Wazed noted that between 30% and 80% of TB-affected households in the region face catastrophic costs. "In 2023, our region accounted for more than 45 per cent of people who developed TB, as well as approximately half of the estimated deaths that year," she said.
Despite this, she acknowledged progress in TB control efforts, stating: "In 2023, more than 3.8 million people with new and relapse cases of TB were notified across the region.
We achieved a treatment success rate of 89 per cent among people with new or relapse cases who started treatment in 2022. The number of missed TB cases reduced to 22 per cent in 2023, compared to 44 per cent in 2020, and nearly 1.5 million people were initiated on TB preventive treatment."
However, she also warned of challenges, particularly declining resources from partners and major donors. "Several of our countries are rolling out newer diagnostics and drugs, including treatments for drug-resistant TB, and this is impacted by resource reductions," she said.
The theme for this year's World TB Day summit is "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, Deliver."