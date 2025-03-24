Insider track | Top Delhi officials to meet weekly for better coordination

With a new government in Delhi, a revamped administrative framework is supposedly in place to ensure better coordination among various departments to maintain law and order in the city. A group of senior bureaucrats will now meet every Tuesday to monitor issues that could potentially disrupt city administration.

The move follows a high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah to enhance cooperation between the government and Delhi Police. During the meeting, Shah directed cops to take strict action against those aiding Bangladeshi and Rohingya ‘intruders’ and facilitating their documentation.

A Coordination Committee led by the chief secretary has been formed in this regard. Convened by a senior official of Delhi government’s home department, the panel will also feature top officials such as the Commissioner of Police, vice-chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, the Commissioner of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and secretaries overseeing education, public works, transport, and law & justice.