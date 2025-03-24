Marriage does not grant husband ownership over his wife: Allahabad HC

The court further said, "A wife is not an extension of her husband but an individual with her own rights, desires, and agency.Respecting her bodily autonomy and privacy is not just a legal obligation but a moral imperative in fostering a truly equal relationship."

A case was filed against one Pradumn Yadav under section 67 of the IT Act in Mirzapur district by his wife alleging that Yadav, without her knowledge and consent, made an obscene video of an intimate act performed between them from his mobile, firstly uploaded on Facebook and thereafter shared with the cousin of his wife and other co-villagers.

Counsel for applicant submitted that the applicant is the legally wedded husband of the complainant and, therefore, no offence under Section 67 of the IT Act has been made out qua applicant.

There are fair chances of compromise between the husband and wife.

However, the Additional Government Advocate opposed the argument on the grounds that even though the complainant is the legally wedded wife of the applicant, the applicant has no right to make an obscene video of her and circulate it to the cousin and other co-villagers.