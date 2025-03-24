Ministry of roads to consider joint ventures with global companies for better infrastructure development

NEW DELHI: As Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari often criticises the “poor quality” of detailed project reports (DPRs), the ministry may actively consider a proposal to allow joint ventures with international companies having a majority stake for preparing the blueprint for effective planning, execution and monitoring of infrastructure development.

According to some sources in the know about the matter, Gadkari chaired a meeting on DPRs earlier this month and discussed bringing in changes in the existing arrangements. “There was a long meeting in which deliberations were held about introducing changes in the system. Suggestions have been taken from the stakeholders,” a source said.

The minister reportedly suggested if a project costs over Rs 1,000 crore, there should be a joint venture with a foreign company for the DPR, with that company having a 51% stake.

Officials said that the proposal of the international collaborator holding a majority of the stake is meant to prevent Indian businesses, which do not have the capabilities, from taking over such projects.

The minister has reportedly suggested a 49-51% joint venture for DPRs. “He often says that otherwise, local firms will tie up with the companies abroad just to qualify for the bid. The possible change will only allow technically qualified and serious bidders to participate,” the source explained.