Namibian cheetah, her cubs were pelted with stones by villagers in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: A Namibian female cheetah, Jwala, and her four cubs were reportedly pelted with stones by villagers in Sheopur district, Madhya Pradesh, while attempting to hunt a cattle calf.

Jwala and her cubs are among the three sets of African female cheetahs and their offspring born in India and released into the free-ranging forests of Kuno National Park (KNP) since 5 February. The mother and cubs had strayed out of KNP and were roaming near the Sheopur-Gwalior railway line when they caught hold of a cattle calf.

A viral video of the incident shows villagers pelting stones and attempting to scare away the felines with lathis. The sudden attack forced the cheetahs to abandon their hunt and flee back into the forests of KNP, the first home to African cheetahs since September 2022.

According to sources, members of the KNP tracking team rushed to the spot, intervened to stop the villagers, and ensured the safety of the mother and cubs. All five cheetahs are reportedly healthy and secure.