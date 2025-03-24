Parliamentary committee recommends scheme to promote top three fruits, vegetables in each state

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing has recommended framing of a scheme to promote top three fruits and vegetables in each state, a move to strengthen the food processing sector.
The parliamentary committee suggests conducting a detailed study and utilising the country’s food map to identify the top three fruits and vegetables in each state to achieve the desired growth of the food processing sector.
The committee, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, MP, recently presented the 12th report on the Ministry of Food Processing Industries’ Demands for Grants for the year 2025-26 to the Lok Sabha.
The committee also recommended the creation of a sub-scheme under the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative to promote top three fruits and vegetables. The Union government has created ODOP to promote products from each district. The scheme identifies district brands and also helps with product development, packaging, branding, and sales improvement, officials said.
The Uttar Pradesh government launched ODOP in January 2018, and due to its success, the Central government later adopted it.
“The committee also recommended creating quality infrastructure, providing better opportunities for small and medium enterprises in the sector to grow, and fostering innovation and competitiveness in the country’s food processing industry,” an official said.
“The panel was also concerned about underutilisation of funds, which results in non-realisation of the expected outcomes and outputs. The committee urged the ministry to conduct a thorough review of the budgetary estimation process to ensure full utilisation of the allocated funds in the future,” the official said.
The panel also raised concern over the growing trend of under-utilisation of funds under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries (PLISFPI). It recommended that the ministry address issues hampering the utilisation of funds, officials said.