Parliamentary committee recommends scheme to promote top three fruits, vegetables in each state

NEW DELHI: The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing has recommended framing of a scheme to promote top three fruits and vegetables in each state, a move to strengthen the food processing sector.

The parliamentary committee suggests conducting a detailed study and utilising the country’s food map to identify the top three fruits and vegetables in each state to achieve the desired growth of the food processing sector.

The committee, led by Charanjit Singh Channi, MP, recently presented the 12th report on the Ministry of Food Processing Industries’ Demands for Grants for the year 2025-26 to the Lok Sabha.

The committee also recommended the creation of a sub-scheme under the ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative to promote top three fruits and vegetables. The Union government has created ODOP to promote products from each district. The scheme identifies district brands and also helps with product development, packaging, branding, and sales improvement, officials said.