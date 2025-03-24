Pawan Khera slams Bihar government over law and order situation; says residents 'feel unsafe'

PATNA: All India Congress Committee media cell and publicity incharge Pawan Khera on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. Khera said Bihar was witnessing “significant turmoil” on Nitish’s watch.

He cited the recent killings of two cops in the state to sharpen his attack: “These incidents are enough to prove that the law and order situation has worsened to a great extent in the state, and residents feel unsafe now.”

With Assembly elections on the horizon, he said residents of the state are looking to the Congress with hope as they seek a change. He also brought up issues like unemployment and question paper leaks in the state and questioned the incumbent’s ability to govern.

“We are concerned about the physical and mental health of the Chief Minister,” he expressed, adding, “How safe is Bihar under the leadership of a CM who is unwell?”

He, however, parried questions about the Congress’ plans for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar. On being pressed, he divulged, “We are focused on strengthening the organisation before the state polls.” Responding to a query about the sharing of seats, he said, “Why should one be bothered about it so early?”

‘Residents feel unsafe’

