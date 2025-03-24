Police arrest eight for glorifying militancy on social media in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Cyber Police has arrested eight persons for glorifying militancy and radicalising youth on social media.

A police spokesman said that Cyber Police Srinagar has initiated legal action against the misuse of social media platforms for glorifying militancy, radicalizing youth, and spreading anti-national propaganda online.

He said during cyber surveillance and patrolling, eight youths operating adverse social media handles were identified for posting content that promoted militancy and extremist ideologies.

Following the investigations, all eight were detained for questioning.

Police said security proceedings have been initiated against four individuals, three of whom are Srinagar residents and another from Kulgam in south Kashmir.

"Four juveniles involved in similar activities were counselled and handed over to their parents after proper counselling. They will remain under close surveillance," he said.