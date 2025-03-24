Teenager alleges mother sold her for Rs 5 lakh, forced her into flesh trade in Haryana

LUCKNOW: A case of human trafficking has come to light, with a 17-year-old girl accusing her mother of selling her for Rs 5 lakh and forcing her into the flesh trade in Gurugram.
The victim stated that she somehow managed to escape from her mother’s clutches and returned to her village under the Rewna police station area in Kanpur. However, instead of rescuing her, the Rewna police handed her back to her mother.
The teenager alleged that her mother wanted her to engage in wrongful activities. When she resisted, her mother and her associates threw her off the roof in Gurugram, causing a broken spine. She is currently undergoing treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur.
According to the victim, she hails from a village in Kanpur Dehat but had been living in a rented house with her parents in Gurugram. She claimed that her mother was arranging her marriage to the landlord's son, who was 10 years older than her, in exchange for Rs 5 lakh.
Upon learning this, the minor fled Gurugram with her father's help and arrived at her uncle’s place in Kanpur Dehat on 17 March. She later went to her maternal grandparents' village under the Rewna police station area. She then lodged a complaint at Rewna police station against her mother and her associates, but no action was taken.
When her mother found out about her whereabouts, she came to the village on 18 March with the landlord, Shammi Thakaran, Raju, and another person, attempting to forcibly take her away.
Villagers opposed this and called the police. However, when the police arrived, they handed her back to her mother instead of ensuring her safety.
Meanwhile, Rewna police personnel dismissed the allegations as baseless, claiming that the teenager had been forcibly brought to the village by her uncle.
DCP (South) Dipendra Nath Choudhary said he visited the hospitalised girl on Sunday to check on her condition. He stated that the incident took place in Gurugram, Haryana, and that based on the complaint from the girl and her family, a report would be filed and the case transferred to Gurugram.