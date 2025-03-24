Teenager alleges mother sold her for Rs 5 lakh, forced her into flesh trade in Haryana

LUCKNOW: A case of human trafficking has come to light, with a 17-year-old girl accusing her mother of selling her for Rs 5 lakh and forcing her into the flesh trade in Gurugram.

The victim stated that she somehow managed to escape from her mother’s clutches and returned to her village under the Rewna police station area in Kanpur. However, instead of rescuing her, the Rewna police handed her back to her mother.

The teenager alleged that her mother wanted her to engage in wrongful activities. When she resisted, her mother and her associates threw her off the roof in Gurugram, causing a broken spine. She is currently undergoing treatment at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur.

According to the victim, she hails from a village in Kanpur Dehat but had been living in a rented house with her parents in Gurugram. She claimed that her mother was arranging her marriage to the landlord's son, who was 10 years older than her, in exchange for Rs 5 lakh.