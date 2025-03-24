UP same but perception has changed: CM Yogi Adityanath shares report card of his eight years

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath claimed that good governance coupled with fast-paced robust economic growth is what the State has come to be known for during the last eight years.

While giving an account of his governance of eight years, CM Yogi attributed the state's successes to the collective effort of 25 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh under the guidance of PM Modi.

He claimed that the state trod on the path of transformation from a Shram Shakti Punj to an Arth Shakti Punj of India.

“The state is the same but the perception has been completely transformed over the last eight years,” he said.

Flanked by both his Deputy CMs Keshav Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state chief Bhupendra Chaudhury and organisation secretary Dharam Pal Singh along with other cabinet colleagues, CM Yogi said that the entire nation was acknowledging the state’s emerging identity.

"It is prospering in the areas of security, good governance, prosperity, and Sanatan culture," he said.

Uttar Pradesh, which once carried the tag of a ‘BIMARU’ state has emerged as the growth engine of the Indian economy, he averred.

Highlighting the significant impact made by the double-engine government across all sectors, the CM announced a three-day ‘Vikas Utsav’ in all district headquarters on March 25, 26, and 27.

"During the event, Annadata farmers, youth, women, artisans, and entrepreneurs will be honoured, and the development milestones of 10 years of the Central government and eight years of the State government will be showcased to the public," he said.