After Suvendu alleges police assaulted him, TMC MP claims BJP leader expert in 'acting'

KOLKATA: A day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that he was manhandled by the police during his visit to a land subsidence-hit area in West Bengal's Howrah district, senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on March 25 claimed that the BJP MLA is a “skilled actor”.

Banerjee also wondered how could someone hit the leader of the opposition as he is “always surrounded” by central force personnel.

The TMC MP said he would have been happy had Adhikari been really manhandled.

Adhikari on Monday went to Belgachhia village to meet residents affected by a recent land subsidence.

The police, however, allegedly blocked his entry to the area leading to a scuffle.