After Suvendu alleges police assaulted him, TMC MP claims BJP leader expert in 'acting'

KOLKATA: A day after BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that he was manhandled by the police during his visit to a land subsidence-hit area in West Bengal's Howrah district, senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee on March 25 claimed that the BJP MLA is a skilled actor.

Banerjee also wondered how could someone hit the leader of the opposition as he is always surrounded by central force personnel.

The TMC MP said he would have been happy had Adhikari been really manhandled.

Adhikari on Monday went to Belgachhia village to meet residents affected by a recent land subsidence.

The police, however, allegedly blocked his entry to the area leading to a scuffle.