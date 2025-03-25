Battle of Panipat symbol of Marathas' bravery, not defeat: CM Fadnavis

"Panipat is not a symbol of our bravery or our defeat. It will remind me of defeat. It was between Ahmad Shah Abdali and (Maratha general) Sadashivrao Bhau. There is no memorial of defeat in the world," Awhad said.

Fadnavis then said, "The battle of Panipat is a symbol of Marathas' bravery and not defeat."

Talking about the historic battle, the CM said it reflected Marathas' valour.

The emperor in Delhi was paying "chauth" (a kind of tribute) to Marathas.

"When Abdali conquered Delhi, he wrote to Marathas asking them to come to save Delhi, Fadnavis said. The Marathas went to Delhi, defeated Abdali. The Afghan ruler then fled and camped across the Yamuna river," he said.

"Abdali then wrote a letter to Marathas seeking a truce that Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan should be considered his territory and rest of the country will be of Marathas", the CM said.

"The Marathas were not linked to (the conflict) but asserted that they will not cede an inch to Abdali. The Marathas fought for the country so that the three regions remain part of India," Fadnavis added.