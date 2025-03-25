'Betting on IPL matches taking place under Mumbai police's protection'

MUMBAI: Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, on Tuesday alleged that certain individuals are involved in betting on IPL cricket matches and Mumbai police were shielding them.

Speaking in the Upper House, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said he would submit a pen drive containing details of several conversations and betting operations to the council chairman.

He claimed, "I have a pen drive that contains phone call details of an application called 'Lotus 24' used for betting on cricket matches. Mehul Jain, Kamlesh Jain, and Hiren Jain have connections with Pakistani cricket players. It also involves senior police officers of the Mumbai police. The betting activities are taking place under the protection of Mumbai police."

Raising concerns about crime statistics, he claimed 7,82,960 incidents were reported in 2024, according to the state police department.