BJP’s ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign aims to woo Muslim voters ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: In an apparent bid to attract Muslim voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP’s Minority Cell has launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign in the state. As part of this initiative, underprivileged Muslims will receive special kits to celebrate Eid.
BJP Minority Cell leader Danish Iqbal said, “‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits will include clothes, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. Women’s kits will contain fabric for suits, while men’s kits will include kurta-pyjamas. The cost of each kit will be around Rs 500 to Rs 600.”
The campaign comes at a time when political parties in Bihar are actively hosting ‘iftar’ gatherings ahead of the polls, scheduled for October-November.
On Tuesday, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi hosted an ‘iftar’ party in the state capital, which was attended by several dignitaries, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.
A day earlier, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by Lalu Prasad, organised an ‘iftar’ at the residence of former minister and senior party leader Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Though a large number of Muslims attended the gathering, leaders of its two allies, Congress and the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), were conspicuously absent.
Taking a jibe at RJD, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Why did Congress and VIP leaders not attend the ‘iftar’ party despite being alliance partners? This is a matter of investigation.”
He further claimed that RJD’s allies would begin deserting the party due to Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s arrogance and the misdeeds of Lalu Prasad. “Lalu is missing from RJD’s posters. Even his son is ignoring him,” he added.
Meanwhile, seven Muslim organisations, including Imarat-e-Sharia, Phulwarisharif (Patna), boycotted the ‘iftar’ party hosted by the chief minister at his 1 Anne Marg residence. JD(U) leaders blamed the RJD for instigating the boycott.
JD(U) Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, however, stated that a large number of Muslims attended Nitish Kumar’s gathering. “It has been a tradition to invite all Muslim organisations on this occasion,” he said.
JD(U) MLC Khalid Anwar defended the chief minister’s actions, stating, “Nitish Kumar has been organising ‘iftar’ parties since he took office in November 2005. These gatherings are purely religious, not political.”
The boycott was reportedly linked to JD(U)’s support for the Waqf Board Amendment Bill in Parliament. Imarat-e-Sharia had also issued a statement regarding the issue.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras also held separate ‘iftar’ parties. Lalu Prasad attended the one hosted by Paras, indicating the latter’s increasing inclination towards the RJD-led opposition alliance.
Muslim leaders who boycotted the JD(U) event also skipped the LJP (RV) gathering on Monday.
According to a caste-based survey conducted in 2023, Muslims constitute nearly 17.7 per cent of Bihar’s total population. While they are often viewed as opposing the BJP, the JD(U) has gained their support through various welfare schemes. Apart from extending reservations and government benefits, Nitish Kumar’s administration has also launched scholarships for OBC and EBC Muslims.