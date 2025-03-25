BJP’s ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign aims to woo Muslim voters ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: In an apparent bid to attract Muslim voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, the BJP’s Minority Cell has launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign in the state. As part of this initiative, underprivileged Muslims will receive special kits to celebrate Eid.

BJP Minority Cell leader Danish Iqbal said, “‘Saugat-e-Modi’ kits will include clothes, vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar. Women’s kits will contain fabric for suits, while men’s kits will include kurta-pyjamas. The cost of each kit will be around Rs 500 to Rs 600.”

The campaign comes at a time when political parties in Bihar are actively hosting ‘iftar’ gatherings ahead of the polls, scheduled for October-November.

On Tuesday, Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron Jitan Ram Manjhi hosted an ‘iftar’ party in the state capital, which was attended by several dignitaries, including Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.