'Bulldozer revenge': Six held for demolishing houses of man, his kin over elopement

BHARUCH: While governments resorting to 'bulldozer justice' has raised eyebrows, six villagers have been arrested here for allegedly demolishing the houses of a man and his relatives using a bulldozer as he was suspected of eloping with a married woman.

The accused, including members of the family of the woman, decided to vent out their anger using the bulldozer after suspecting that the man, who belongs to another community, had run away with her, Vedach police station inspector BM Chaudhary said.

The incident took place at Kareli village in Gujarat's Bharuch district on March 21.