Congress, BJP and SP betrayed Dalits and OBCs, BSP only option left: Mayawati

LUCKNOW: Seeking to make her party war-ready for the electoral battle of 2027, BSP chief Mayawati said it was only her party which could ensure people’s welfare in UP as both the BJP and the SP had betrayed the people while being in government.

Addressing a meeting of her party workers in Lucknow on Tuesday, she said that the BSP was the only option left to bring about “Achhe Din” (good days). “Congress, BJP and SP have only betrayed Dalits and OBCs. They have not ensured justice to the Bahujan and have pushed them to a more miserable state,” said Mayawati.

Exhorting her party cadre to expose the alleged betrayal of the Congress, BJP, SP and other political players by visiting Bahujan in villages, Mayawati said the party would soon start a robust campaign visiting each and every village of UP.

She accused the ruling BJP, Congress and SP of dividing Dalits and OBCs in different categories to weaken the BSP. “They applied every trick and tactic to weaken the power of Dalits’ votes. They divided the Dalits into small caste-based parties,” said the BSP chief, hinting at OP Rajbhar's SBSP, Dr Sanjay Nishad's NISHAD, Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party.