Delhi HC reserves order on MP Rashid's plea to attend Parliament in custody

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea by Jammu and Kashmir MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is in jail in a terror funding case, seeking permission to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

A bench of Justices Chandra Dhari Singh and Anup Jairam Bhambhani, which was initially inclined to grant the permission, later said a detailed order would be passed.

The bench deliberated on certain conditions which could be imposed on Rashid in case the plea is allowed, including that the Lok Sabha Speaker could be requested to grant special permission to a police official to accompany the independent Baramulla MP in Parliament's premises.

Rashid's plea was vehemently opposed by the NIA which said the court would have no jurisdiction inside Parliament.

A trial court had on March 19 dismissed Rashid's regular bail in the case.