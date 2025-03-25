Duty on onion exports cut by 20%, farmers will have edge in international markets: Government

NEW DELHI: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that the government has decided to reduce export duty on onions by 20%, effective from April1, to ensure that farmers receive a remunerative price.

In 2023, a 40% duty was levied on onions to discourage farmers from exporting, as increased domestic demand pushed up the retail price. “Now the price of onions started falling and farmers started getting less price, so the government decided to reduce the export duty on onions from 40% to 20%,” Chouhan said in a statement.

“Farmers deserve remunerative prices for onions in global markets,” he said.