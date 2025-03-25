Finance bill a ‘classic case of patchwork’, says Tharoor

NEW DELHI: The Opposition and the treasury Benches locked horns in Lok Sabha on Monday over issues such as US tariff, GST and fund allocation for states during a debate on the Finance Bill 2025. Initiating the debate on the Finance Bill, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor criticized it, calling it a “classic case of patchwork” and labeling India’s GST as the “most complex tax” in the world.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accused the government of favoring crony capitalists over small businesses and workers.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur recalled that Mughal emperors Babur and Aurangzeb had imposed jizya on Hindus, accusing opposition parties of appeasing Muslims.

Tharoor accused the BJP government of facing structural challenges in economic management. He compared the Finance Minister’s Budget speech to a garage mechanic who, unable to fix the brakes, makes the horn louder, and now, with the Finance Bill, she tells taxpayers, “I couldn’t repair the roof, but I brought you an umbrella.”

“This Finance Bill is a classic example of patchwork solutions. At a time when the nation needs clarity, conviction, and decisive leadership, the government’s economic management is grappling with deep-rooted structural challenges,” said Tharoor.

Moitra accused the government of creating special rules to benefit select businessmen while ignoring the needs of the broader economy. “All tax rules are made for Vishwakarma’s India, not Kuber’s India. But when it comes to crony capitalists, there are special rules,” she said.