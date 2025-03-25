Government rejects allegations of bias in MGNREGA fund release amid Opposition protest in Lok Sabha

NEW DELHI: The government on March 25 said it has never discriminated against any state in the release of MGNREGA funds amid a protest by opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha against the alleged delay in payment to some states for the rural employment scheme.

As the issue was raised during the Question Hour, the Lok Sabha witnessed protests with DMK and Trinamool Congress MPs entering the well of the House.

Speaker Om Birla urged them to return to their seats, but they did not budge.

Following this, the House was adjourned till 12 pm.

Birla urged the Opposition not to "politicise" the questions raised during the Question Hour.

Congress MP from Kerala Adoor Prakash highlighted a decline in the MGNREGA workforce in his state and attributed it to delayed payments and low wages.

"Workers in Kerala have not received their wages for the past three months, and Rs 811 crore is due under the scheme.