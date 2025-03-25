Gujarat govt admits crop losses in yards, but Rs 85 crore for storage lies idle

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s marketing yards are turning into disaster zones, and the government knows it. In a startling admission in the assembly on Tuesday, the state acknowledged that crops left in the marketing yards are suffering massive damage from rain and unseasonal rain. Yet, despite allocating Rs124 crore over two years to strengthen marketing yards infrastructure, Rs 85 crore remains untouched.

The contradiction is glaring—while farmers face losses, the government’s funds meant to prevent them sit idle.

Agricultural crops across Gujarat’s marketing yards lay exposed to rain and unseasonal rain as of December 31, 2024, triggering extensive damage, the state government admitted on Tuesday. Responding to Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar’s query in the Assembly, Minister of State for Cooperation acknowledged the crisis and outlined government measures. In 2022-23, Rs 62.50 crore was earmarked for infrastructure in agricultural market Yard. The following year, Rs 61.50 crore was allocated, signaling continued investment in protective facilities.

However, Gujarat government has admitted to a massive underutilization of allocated funds for agricultural market infrastructure. In the Assembly, it was revealed that out of Rs 62.50 crore earmarked in 2022-23, only Rs 14.80 crore was spent, leaving Rs 47.70 crore untouched. The trend continued in 2023-24, with just Rs 23.36 crore utilized from the Rs 61.50 crore provision, while Rs 38.14 crore remained idle. Over two years, Rs 124 crore was sanctioned for upgrading market yards, yet a staggering Rs 85 crore went unused, exposing glaring inefficiencies in fund deployment.

Over the past two years, multiple incidents have highlighted the vulnerability of agricultural produce lying in the open at marketing yards.

In the summer of 2023, farmers’ castor, guar, and isabgul crops at Bhuj’s APMC yard were left unsheltered, only to be drenched in unexpected rains. Traders and farmers alike lamented heavy losses. The crisis escalated in April 2023, when unseasonal rain hit Harij in Patan district, soaking grain stocks and washing away 400 sacks of castor oil along with 30 sacks of gram, parsley, and jasan. Farmers, caught off guard, faced losses exceeding Rs15-16 lakh.

The pattern repeated in October 2024, as Mahuva in Bhavnagar district was lashed by heavy rains. The Mahuva marketing yard turned into a flood zone, with groundnut stocks swept away in flowing water, leaving farmers in distress. These recurring incidents expose the persistent lack of protective infrastructure, raising urgent questions about government accountability and market preparedness.