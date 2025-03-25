Guwahati Diary | Sniffer dogs to combat crimes against wildlife

Biodiversity conservation group Aaranyak has facilitated the Assam forest department in deployment of an anti-poaching K9 dog along with a trained handler in rhino-populated Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, part of Kaziranga Tiger Reserve, in Nagaon district. The K9 sniffer dog unit of Belgian Malinois (female) breed will be available round-the-clock to support forest personnel in mounting surveillance. The K9 unit has been crucial for prevention of crimes against wildlife through synergised action with enforcement agencies and is aiding forest and police officials in anti-poaching operations.

Rebels’ appeal against Hindi songs at Bihu stage

The Paresh Baruah faction of banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I) has appealed to Rongali Bihu organising committees and singers to refrain from performing Hindi songs for the first seven days of the festival. A month-long celebration beginning mid-April, Rongali Bihu, is Assam’s most colourful festival marking the Assamese New Year. “Of late, a tendency was witnessed among a section of Bihu committees to incorporate performances of Hindi songs. This is unacceptable,” the outfit said in a statement.