Interview | Most oppressed need to be empowered: Kishor Makwana

Several states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana, have recently sub-classified Scheduled Caste (SC) categories to give targeted benefits to historically marginalised SC sub-groups.

The move follows last year’s Supreme Court ruling on sub-classification of SCs and STs, which ignited a widespread debate on its political and social consequences.

In an exclusive interview with Preetha Nair, Kishor Makwana, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), shares his views on various SC community issues.

Excerpts:

The Telangana government recently conducted a caste survey and divided the SCs into three groups to ensure the effective distribution of welfare benefits, government schemes, and reservations. Do you support it?

Telangana has followed the SC verdict on sub-classification and has done its bit. However, I believe it is essential that the last person, the most oppressed among Dalits, be prioritised and empowered.

Several states, such as Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, are also going ahead with sub-classification. However, NCSC opposed the idea in the past. Can the states implement it, given the legal hurdles?

The SC ruling empowers state governments to take a more nuanced approach by creating sub-categories within these groups. The Commission is committed to ensuring that every individual, especially those at the very bottom of the socio-economic ladder, has access to the resources, education, and opportunities needed to break free from the cycle of poverty and oppression.