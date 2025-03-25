Lok Sabha adjourned briefly amid opposition uproar over MGNREGA dues for TN, Kerala, Bengal

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Tuesday amid uproar by opposition members over MGNREGA dues for Tamil Nadu and other states.

The opposition MPs were dissatisfied with Minister of State for Rural Developement Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani's response related to clearing of MGNREGA dues for Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal.

The DMK members entered the well of the House, followed by some Trinamool Congress MP.

Speaker Om Birla urged them to go back to their seats but when they did not comply, the House was adjourned till 12 pm.