Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2025 with 35 government amendments

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on March 25 passed the Finance Bill 2025, along with 35 government amendments, including one that abolishes a 6 per cent digital tax on online advertisements.

With the passage of the Finance Bill 2025, the Lok Sabha completed its part of the Budgetary approval process.

The Upper House, Rajya Sabha, will now consider the Bill.

After the Rajya Sabha approves the Bill, the Budget process for 2025-26 will be complete.