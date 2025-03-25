Meghalaya CM announces construction of 50 artificial turfs, estimates spending of Rs 500 crore

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said the state would have 50 artificial football turfs by 2028. The state is also building infrastructure to provide training and facilities to youngsters at the grassroots level.

“We will be having 50 artificial turfs by 2028. Twenty-five of them are under construction while 25 others are to be constructed. We will have the largest number of artificial turfs in the country. The cost of each is somewhere around Rs 10 crore, so we will be spending Rs 500 crore,” Sangma told the media.

He said the youth of Meghalaya are passionate about football and it made the state government push the game. He also said that with Indian Super League club Northeast United FC shifting its base to Shillong and putting up a centre of excellence at the hill station for training, the state government approached the club for partnership in the grassroots programme.

“They will support us in whatever way they can. They are working out the details,” Sangma said.