Mother drowns seven-month-old daughter in water tank under sorcerer’s influence in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a disturbing incident in Dharmawala, Vikasnagar, a woman allegedly drowned her seven-month-old daughter in a water tank under the influence of a sorcerer.

The mother, identified as Sabiya, had reportedly been seeking treatment for her ailing child through both medical and superstitious means.

According to the police, Muntazir, a resident of Dharmawala village, reported the disappearance of his daughter, Barira, on Tuesday morning. "I was sleeping in my room with my wife, Sabiya, and our daughter," he said. "At around 7:30 in the morning, I noticed that my daughter was not in bed."

After a frantic search, Muntazir found Barira in the water tank on the roof of a neighbouring house. "We rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead," he added.