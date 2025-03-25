Mother drowns seven-month-old daughter in water tank under sorcerer’s influence in Uttarakhand
DEHRADUN: In a disturbing incident in Dharmawala, Vikasnagar, a woman allegedly drowned her seven-month-old daughter in a water tank under the influence of a sorcerer.
The mother, identified as Sabiya, had reportedly been seeking treatment for her ailing child through both medical and superstitious means.
According to the police, Muntazir, a resident of Dharmawala village, reported the disappearance of his daughter, Barira, on Tuesday morning. "I was sleeping in my room with my wife, Sabiya, and our daughter," he said. "At around 7:30 in the morning, I noticed that my daughter was not in bed."
After a frantic search, Muntazir found Barira in the water tank on the roof of a neighbouring house. "We rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead," he added.
Muntazir told the police that his daughter had been unwell for several days, which caused severe distress to Sabiya. "My wife took our daughter to several doctors as well as numerous 'tantriks'," he stated.
Sources revealed that the tantriks had advised Sabiya to perform certain rituals and use amulets. Muntazir explained, "Due to this advice, my wife Sabiya took Barira near a plastic water tank on the roof of our house to perform rituals. During this time, my wife accidentally dropped our daughter into the water tank and panicked, rushing downstairs."
However, the police were sceptical of his account. Vivek Rathi, in-charge of Dharmawala police station, told TNIE, "The child's deteriorating health and the involvement of amulets had been a source of concern for Sabiya. She has been arrested under Section 105 of the BNS for the alleged murder of her daughter."