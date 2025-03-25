NSCN-IM accuses BSF of aiding Kuki militants, transporting illegal immigrants
GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) was transporting “unidentified illegal immigrants” from Manipur’s Churachandpur district to the Litan area in Ukhrul district, which has a Tangkhul Naga majority and some Kuki villages.
The outfit stated it would not allow Naga areas to be used as a “dumping ground” for illegal immigrants transported by Indian paramilitary forces from across any border or non-Naga regions.
“Needless to say, the BSF has been guarding the Kuki militant camp at Molhang Kuki village for long. This entails a cooperative relationship between the BSF, a paramilitary force responsible for guarding India's border, and the Kuki militants,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement.
The group claimed that this association was an “insult” to its ceasefire agreement with the Indian government, which has been in place since 1997 to facilitate political dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the Indo-Naga conflict.
It further alleged that the paramilitary forces had been providing logistical and material support to Kuki militants in Manipur since the early 1990s.
“It was there since the early 1990s when the Meitei-dominated Manipur government nurtured the Kuki militant groups to take on the NSCN,” the statement added.