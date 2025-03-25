NSCN-IM accuses BSF of aiding Kuki militants, transporting illegal immigrants

GUWAHATI: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) was transporting “unidentified illegal immigrants” from Manipur’s Churachandpur district to the Litan area in Ukhrul district, which has a Tangkhul Naga majority and some Kuki villages.

The outfit stated it would not allow Naga areas to be used as a “dumping ground” for illegal immigrants transported by Indian paramilitary forces from across any border or non-Naga regions.

“Needless to say, the BSF has been guarding the Kuki militant camp at Molhang Kuki village for long. This entails a cooperative relationship between the BSF, a paramilitary force responsible for guarding India's border, and the Kuki militants,” the NSCN-IM said in a statement.