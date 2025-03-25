Parliament passes Disaster Management Amendment Bill 2024

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Tuesday passed the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 to strengthen the efficient working of the national and state disaster management authorities.

The government also stressed that the legislation will help states in handling all disasters in a better way.

The Rajya Sabha cleared the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill 2024 to amend the Disaster Management Act of 2005 by a voice vote.

Several amendments moved by Opposition members were negated by the House.