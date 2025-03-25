RJD doesn't belong to you, it is your husband's: Bihar CM Nitish tells LoP Rabri Devi in legislative council

Patna: A heated exchange took place between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Rabri Devi in the state legislative council on Tuesday over the issue of reservation.

The confrontation escalated when Nitish took a personal jibe at Rabri, questioning her tenure as chief minister.

The tension began when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs protested inside and outside the assembly, wearing green T-shirts, and accused the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA government of "stealing" the increased reservation quota for deprived castes.

The opposition members demanded the immediate inclusion of the revised quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure its implementation.

Reacting to the protest, Nitish Kumar lashed out at Rabri Devi, saying, “Stay out of this. The party (RJD) does not belong to you. It is your husband's.” He went further, remarking, “E bechari ko kuchh aata hai? Isko to aise mukhyamantri bana diya (Does she even know anything? She was made CM without any reason).”