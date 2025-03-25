RJD doesn't belong to you, it is your husband's: Bihar CM Nitish tells LoP Rabri Devi in legislative council

Patna: A heated exchange took place between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Rabri Devi in the state legislative council on Tuesday over the issue of reservation.
The confrontation escalated when Nitish took a personal jibe at Rabri, questioning her tenure as chief minister.
The tension began when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLCs protested inside and outside the assembly, wearing green T-shirts, and accused the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA government of "stealing" the increased reservation quota for deprived castes.
The opposition members demanded the immediate inclusion of the revised quota in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to ensure its implementation.
Reacting to the protest, Nitish Kumar lashed out at Rabri Devi, saying, “Stay out of this. The party (RJD) does not belong to you. It is your husband's.” He went further, remarking, “E bechari ko kuchh aata hai? Isko to aise mukhyamantri bana diya (Does she even know anything? She was made CM without any reason).”
The clash came in the wake of the Bihar government’s decision to raise the reservation cap from 50 per cent to 65 per cent for deprived castes, a move that was later struck down by the Patna High Court.
RJD members alleged that the quota increase was originally implemented under the Grand Alliance government but was appropriated by the NDA government when the BJP came to power in January 2024.
During the heated argument, Nitish Kumar stood up, turned towards Rabri Devi, and said, “You were made the CM when your husband was removed from the post. Have you seen anything like this in any party?” His deputy, BJP MLC Samrat Choudhary, backed him, stating, “The decision to increase the reservation quota was taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. It was a unanimous decision of the government, supported by all parties.”
The remarks triggered outrage among RJD members, who intensified their protest. Rabri Devi also joined the uproar, highlighting her eight-year tenure as chief minister. “What we did during the period is history,” she asserted. Nitish, however, dismissed her claim, saying, “You remain silent. You know nothing. The party (RJD) does not belong to you. It is of your husband.”
Later, addressing the media, Nitish Kumar questioned the opposition’s method of protest. “Such behaviour, like wearing T-shirts inside the assembly-have you seen this anywhere else in the country?” he asked. Earlier, RJD members had also attempted to overturn furniture inside the House.
This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has taken a personal dig at Rabri Devi. Last Thursday, he had remarked, “It’s your husband who made you the chief minister after his suspension.”
Rabri Devi, however, remained defiant. Speaking in her defence, she said, “What we did during our tenure is history.” Nitish dismissed her assertion with a remark in Magahi, “Chhoda na, tohra kuchh maloom hai” (Leave it, you don’t know anything).
Previously, the two leaders have clashed over issues such as women’s empowerment and welfare schemes.