Separatism becomes history in J&K: HM Shah after two associate groups severe ties with Hurriyat
NEW DELHI: With two associate organisations of Hurriyat - J&K People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement – announcing their decision to sever ties with the separatist outfit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged more groups to shun separatism.
In an ‘X’ post Shah said, “Separatism has become history in Kashmir. The unifying policies of the Modi government have tossed separatism out of J&K. Two organizations of the Hurriyat, J&K People’s Movement and the Democratic Political Movement, have announced the severing of all ties with separatism.”
He went on to say that he welcomed “this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all” and claimed: “It is a big victory for PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision of building a developed, peaceful and unified Bharat.”
The development comes days after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the Mirwaiz Umer Farooq-headed Awami Action Committee (ACC) for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The Centre had also issued an order under the UAPA to ban J&K Ittehadul Muslimeen (JKIM) headed by Maulvi Masroor Abbas Ansari for five years.
At the time of issuing the ban orders, the Home Minister, in a post on ‘X’ had said that these organisations were inciting people to disrupt law and order, posing a threat to the unity and integrity of the country.