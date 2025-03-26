40 students slash hands for Rs 10 in bizarre game challenge in Gujarat school

AHMEDABAD: In a shocking incident in Gujarat's Amreli district, a primary school student, hooked on gaming, lured classmates with a Rs 10 reward for slashing their hands.

Over 40 children wounded themselves with blades in pencil sharpeners, accepting the challenge. Teachers concealed the incident for eight days before it finally surfaced, forcing police intervention.

The incident took place at a school in Munjiasar in Amreli. Over 300 students, including many from nearby villages, are enrolled in the school.

A Class 7 student from Bagasara, influenced by a video game, dared his classmates to spin a blade in hand for Rs 10. The challenge spread like a wildfire. A student pulled out a pencil sharpener blade and began injuring his hand. Soon, a Class 5 student joined in.

Close to 40 students repeatedly injured themselves. Sources reveal a shocking cover-up by school authorities. Instead of alerting parents, administrators silenced the students.

Oblivious families accepted the vague excuse -- injuries from playing -- until one vigilant parent uncovered the truth. He confronted the administration and brought the issue to public attention.

The principal called for a parents' meeting out of pressure. However, instead of being accountable, he made the students sign a written statement admitting fault and vowing not to repeat the act.

"This happened eight days ago," said Rasikbhai Rathod, a village resident.

"A mother noticed her child’s injuries while bathing him and inquired about the incident. Terrified of the teacher, he downplayed it as a small wound," he said.

"The teachers held a meeting and simplified the matter. This is pure negligence on their part," he added.

"Mota Munjiasar Primary School has students from Class 1 to 8 enrolled, and around 20 to 25 of them deliberately slashed their hands with blades," said ASP Jayveer Gadhvi.

"They turned it into a dangerous dare – if you cut yourself, you keep Rs 10; if you don’t, you lose it. The school principal got to know about the incident on the 18th or 19th of March and called a parents' meeting on the 21st of March," ASP Jaiveer Gadhvi said.

"Taluka Education Inspector Ramesh Malviya was also present. During the meeting, students gave a written undertaking not to repeat the act. Let’s be clear -- this wasn’t influenced by video games or mobile phones," he emphasised.