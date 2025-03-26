Allahabad HC Bar Association on indefinite strike against Justice Varma’s transfer

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday began an indefinite strike to protest against the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the HC in Prayagraj.

The collegium’s recommendation came after wads of burnt currency notes were allegedly found from an outhouse at Justice Varma’s Delhi residence last week during a fire. The incident led to allegations of corruption against Justice Varma, who had denied the accusations maintaining that it appeared to be a conspiracy to frame him.

The bar association said the strike would continue till the transfer order was withdrawn. It urged the Centre not to clear the Supreme Court collegium’s decision. “In the general assembly of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association held on March 24, 2025, a proposal was passed unanimously stating that association will strongly oppose any future attempts to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court. However, despite this, the Supreme Court Collegium ignored the demand of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association and passed an order for the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court. Deeply upset by this, we have unanimously decided to abstain from judicial work until further notice,” the resolution said.