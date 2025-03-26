Allahabad HC Bar Association on indefinite strike against Justice Varma’s transfer

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Tuesday began an indefinite strike to protest against the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the HC in Prayagraj.
The collegium’s recommendation came after wads of burnt currency notes were allegedly found from an outhouse at Justice Varma’s Delhi residence last week during a fire. The incident led to allegations of corruption against Justice Varma, who had denied the accusations maintaining that it appeared to be a conspiracy to frame him.
The bar association said the strike would continue till the transfer order was withdrawn. It urged the Centre not to clear the Supreme Court collegium’s decision. “In the general assembly of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association held on March 24, 2025, a proposal was passed unanimously stating that association will strongly oppose any future attempts to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court. However, despite this, the Supreme Court Collegium ignored the demand of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association and passed an order for the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma to the Allahabad High Court. Deeply upset by this, we have unanimously decided to abstain from judicial work until further notice,” the resolution said.
Meanwhile, the Awadh Bar Association also decided to strike work on Friday against the SC collegium’s decision to transfer Justice Verma to Allahabad High Court. Leading the protesting lawyers gathered at gate number 3 of the High Court, Allahabad Bar Association chief Anil Tiwari said the protest was not against any court or judge but against those who had betrayed the judicial system. He said: “Our fight is against those involved in corruption and against a system that lacks transparency. For now, our demand is a reconsideration and withdrawal of the transfer order.”
The Bar Association also announced that the Photo Affidavit Centre will remain closed indefinitely from March 26 due to the suspension of judicial work and no fresh cases can be filed. The Association cautioned that if any oath commissioners or government advocates continue their duties on Tuesday, it will not oppose any action taken against them.
The Bar Association had also passed a resolution on Monday calling for impeachment proceedings to be initiated against Justice Varma.
Tiwari asserted the Association was prepared for an all-out battle on this issue. “From the very beginning, there has been an attempt to cover up this matter. Today, lawyers across India are fighting this battle. Until a resolution is reached, we will not resume work, no matter the consequences,” Tiwari said. Justice Varma was enrolled as an advocate on August 8, 1992. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Allahabad High Court on October 13, 2014.