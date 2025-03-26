Assam journalist arrested after questioning senior bank official over 'financial irregularities'

The incident took place when the journalist asked questions to the MD as the Assam Jatiya Parishad's youth wing Jatiya Yuva Shakti (JYS) on Tuesday staged a dharna in front of the Assam Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd to protest against alleged financial irregularities.

Mozumder is the prime accused in the FIR filed by a complainant, whose name has not been mentioned in the arrest information report.

The complaint said the journalist's remarks were made to intentionally insult, humiliate and offend the complainant, who is a Scheduled Tribe (ST).

The police report mentions that the offence is cognisable and non-bailable as per the provisions of the BNS and the SC/ST Act, leading to his immediate arrest, the officials said.

The arrest was necessary to prevent the accused from influencing the complainant or witnesses, ensuring a fair investigation and avoiding any tampering with evidence, according to the police.

Mozumder, who also filed a complaint with the police which is yet to be registered, alleged that a video recording of the protest was deleted inside the MD's chamber, and that he had also asked the scribe to ensure the demonstrations be stopped.

His wife and lawyer were reportedly allowed to enter the police station late on Tuesday, after repeated pleas that Mozumder needs medication.

Several media organisations have condemned the arrest and protest programmes have been planned on Wednesday.

Opposition parties like the Congress, Raijor Dal and the Assam Jatiya Parishad have also demanded his immediate release.