Big Tech companies of Bengaluru keen to expand business in Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

RAIPUR: Several major tech companies from Bengaluru, referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, have expressed their keen interest in expanding their business in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday engaged with top industrialists and business leaders in 'Investors Connect Meet' held at Bengaluru to explore investment opportunities in the state.

Prominent companies from sectors such as engineering, textiles, electronics, Information Technology/ITES, food processing, and green fuel presented investment proposals worth Rs 3700 crore to invest in Chhattisgarh.

The CM, highlighting the state’s pro-industry policies and robust infrastructure, had received encouraging responses. With a $1.6 billion investment, Raipur is emerging as Central India’s premier IT hub.

“Major corporations such as BEML, NASSCOM, Gokaldas Exports, Britannia, TIE Bangalore, and the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce lauded Chhattisgarh’s business-friendly policies and infrastructure support and submitted investment proposals during the Chhattisgarh Investors Meet held in Bengaluru”, said the state government spokesperson.

The Chhattisgarh government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and TiE Bangalore to boost the state's development and generate employment opportunities.

Other major companies have also expressed significant investment commitments in Chhattisgarh.