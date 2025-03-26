Big Tech companies of Bengaluru keen to expand business in Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

RAIPUR: Several major tech companies from Bengaluru, referred to as the Silicon Valley of India, have expressed their keen interest in expanding their business in Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday engaged with top industrialists and business leaders in 'Investors Connect Meet' held at Bengaluru to explore investment opportunities in the state.
Prominent companies from sectors such as engineering, textiles, electronics, Information Technology/ITES, food processing, and green fuel presented investment proposals worth Rs 3700 crore to invest in Chhattisgarh.
The CM, highlighting the state’s pro-industry policies and robust infrastructure, had received encouraging responses. With a $1.6 billion investment, Raipur is emerging as Central India’s premier IT hub.
“Major corporations such as BEML, NASSCOM, Gokaldas Exports, Britannia, TIE Bangalore, and the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce lauded Chhattisgarh’s business-friendly policies and infrastructure support and submitted investment proposals during the Chhattisgarh Investors Meet held in Bengaluru”, said the state government spokesperson.
The Chhattisgarh government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NASSCOM, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and TiE Bangalore to boost the state's development and generate employment opportunities.
Other major companies have also expressed significant investment commitments in Chhattisgarh.
GPSR Arya Private Limited is set to invest Rs 1350 crore in the CBG Green Fuel sector, promoting biogas and green energy production to drive a clean energy revolution in the state.
Klene Paks will invest Rs 500 crore in the textile industry, boosting manufacturing capacity and new employment opportunities.
Britannia has committed Rs 200 crore to the food processing sector. Keynes Technology is making a Rs 1000 crore investment in IT/ITES, aiming to elevate Chhattisgarh’s IT sector.
Additionally, Gokaldas Exports and SRV Knit Tech Private Limited will invest Rs 100 crore each in the textile industry, further strengthening this sector within the state, the official press stated.
“With digital technology, Chhattisgarh is becoming a model state of good governance. We have now eliminated the paperwork for investment and are committed to creating a thriving industrial environment. The state’s new industrial policy has made the investment process much convenient and transparent”, said the CM in Bengaluru while interacting with industrialists and investors in the Investors Connect Meet.
The state’s new industrial policy simplifies business approvals through a single-window system and offers attractive incentives, including tax benefits, capital investment reimbursements (30-50%) and employment-linked incentives.