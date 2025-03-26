Bugbear for opposition leaders, ex-ED chief Sanjay Mishra now dons new hat as economic advisor

NEW DELHI: A bugbear for many opposition leaders, one of the longest serving Enforcement Directorate (ED) chiefs Sanjay Mishra has been summoned by the government again -- this time as a full-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Mishra, a 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, excelled in matters relating to income tax. This drew the attention of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who brought him to the ministry as his private secretary soon after the NDA government came to power in 2014.

His proximity to Jaitley earned him a position in the all-powerful Enforcement Directorate as its chief. Initially, he was given charge as an interim arrangement for three months in October 2018, but subsequently he was made full-time director.

In bureaucratic circles, Mishra is credited with investigating several high-profile income tax cases, while being posted in the Delhi circle. He also held the position of chief commissioner of Income Tax in Delhi before moving to the ED.

Mishra hogged the limelight as under him, the ED, which enforces the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), launched an aggressive probe against several high-profile politicians and dignitaries, including the Congress' Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert Vadra.

It also initiated action against Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.