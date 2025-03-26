Cutting large number of trees worse than killing human beings, says Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: Cutting a large number of trees is worse than killing human beings, the Supreme Court has said, while fining a man Rs 1 lakh for each illegally cut tree.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while rejecting the plea of a man who had chopped down 454 trees in the protected Taj Trapezium Zone.

"There should be no mercy in environmental case. Felling a large number of trees is worse than killing a human," the bench said.

The top court said it will take at least 100 years minimum to again regenerate or recreate the green cover created by 454 trees which were blatantly cut without permission.